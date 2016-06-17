I Really Like This Crusty Old England Fan

I wonder if I’ll ever be as joyful about anything as this man is about a Daniel Sturridge goal.

This old geezer was reveling in England’s stoppage-time comeback against Wales on Thursday. Life has taken a few shots at him, but still—look at the exuberance. Yes, he has the paunchy eyes of a man who has spent far too many years staying up far too late murdering Newcastles or Boddingtons, probably while he was a roadie for Iron Maiden, or Motörhead. He could be 70, he could be 50—there’s no real way of knowing. He probably has fewer teeth and more co-morbidities than he had in his 30s but what’s important is he still has the same passion, and he still has the same hair. It all comes together for a hypnotic GIF and a yearning in my heart to murder Newcastles and Boddingtons with him.

This is the best fan at Euro 2016 so far, and I will not entertain any argument to the contrary.



