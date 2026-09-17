I Really Wish I Had This ‘Sesame Street’ Potty Training Parody of Chappell Roan’s ‘Hot to Go’ When I Had Toddlers

Potty training is hard. It can be one of the most exhausting and defeating parts of parenthood. Which is why I wish I’d had this Sesame Street parody of Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go” when I was potty training my kids.

Featuring the vocal stylings of Cookie Monster, Elmo, and Abby Cadabby, the Sesame Street crew really pulls this one off. The tune brilliantly infuses Roan’s hit song with a message that teaches little ones that “your body knows when you’ve got to go.”

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I may have teenagers now, but songs like this are exactly what you want as a parent trying to help your kids learn things, like using the potty. The track has an intrinsic anthemic dynamic, and lots of simple, repeatable lines.

This is what kids need. Literally. Repetition is necessary for healthy growth and development, so I have no doubt this song is gonna save a whole lot of parents and caregivers from some tough messes.

Chappell Roan, like Wu-Tang, is for the children

Sesame Street has long been parodying big pop songs to create teachable moments. But we should also give Chappell Roan her flowers for understanding how famous she is with kids and creating space for them in her art.

Case in point: back in 2025, she did an adorable interview with a 6-year-old named Alpha for Perfect Magazine. To start the interview, Alpha asked Roan if she wore make-up as a child.

“I was very interested in make-up,” the pop star replied. “But I did not wear the colours I wanted to, because it was too grown up. So now I wear the make-up I always wanted to wear.”

Alpha also wondered whether Roan liked doing crafts and whether she had a favorite one she’d made. “I love arts and crafts!” the singer exclaimed. “I would say my most amazing is a mosaic I made for my bathroom; I had never made a mosaic before, and it is very beautiful to me.”

Finally, Alpha asked about Roan’s music video for “The Subway”. They inquired about when she went swimming in the Washington Square Park fountain. “I swam in the fountain for my music video, ‘The Subway’,” Roan confirmed. She then confessed, “I did not like it because it was cold, but I did it anyway because it looked cool.”

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for YouTube