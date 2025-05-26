I Saw a Giant Cat Blacksmith, and I Immediately Knew That ‘Relic Abyss’ Was a Game for Me

Bullet hell? Nah. Relic Abyss, much like Brotato and Vampire Survivors before it, is part of the newly formed “Bullet Heaven” genre. Enemies fill the screen and players gather up a variety of wild powerups to get rid of them, all while racking up the highest score possible. Bullet Heaven games tickle our brains in the greatest way possible, but one thing that Relic Abyss has that the other games don’t? Massive orange cat blacksmiths. As soon as I saw Wilson, my heart melted. Relic Abyss is bound to be that perfect mix of quirky and chaotic I’ve needed in my life.

Imagine ‘Vampire Survivors’ With an Anime Edge, and You’ve Got the Basic Premise of ‘Relic Abyss’

20 characters. Over 100 different unique skills. Cat blacksmiths. Relic Abyss has it all and then some. This quirky, hand-drawn indie has the potential to completely ruin my life, and I’m not going to complain about it in the slightest. With a demo being released on Steam on May 27, I’ve only got a little while to wait before I can sink an unhealthy amount of hours into it. Rather than fully leaning into the Bullet Heaven side of things, Relic Abyss is also mixing in some traditional RPG elements to keep players enchanted. Forging and upgrading equipment, collecting cards to embed into your weapons, and procedurally generated levels look to keep the replayability level as high as possible here.

Relic Abyss already has enough to stand out from its competitors. But I think that the enemy variety is bound to be a big draw here. Drawing from anime and Eldritch horror for their designs, these creatures look terrifying. Tenticles, claws, and demonic forces are bound to fill the battlefield. It’s up to us, our character of choice, and the skills we’re given to drive them all back. Mix all of this with a story that’s being hailed as “Positive Depression”, and you’ve got a package that is very enticing to folks like me. I’m very excited to check out what Relic Abyss has to offer.

Plus, the team at Reverse Loop assures us that No Generative AI was used in this game. Remember the article I posted about the badge of honor games can wear? They’ve got this proudly displayed on their Steam Page, and I’ll happily support that. AI could never create Wilson. Wilson is love, Wilson is life.