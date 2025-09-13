‘I Should Have Been Left There’: DJ Enuff Says His Hot 97 Departure Was Long Overdue

A lot of people would be lucky to have the job security that DJ Enuff had at Hot 97. If it’s work that they love and an environment they can thrive, anyone would want to be at a place long-term. Moreover, they wouldn’t have to stress about the tumultuous job market. However, that comfort might be a bad thing for some. The complacency keeps them from exploring other opportunities in the world. This is Enuff’s argument, noting that 27 years was way too long of a time spent at Hot 97.

Recently, DJ Enuff appeared on the latest episode of Drink Champs. There, he shares his unfiltered thoughts on his abrupt departure from Hot 97. Ultimately, he argues that he spent way too long there, that he should’ve left to spread his wings ages ago. But because of the comfort and routine of his gig, Enuff was reluctant to make any rash moves.

DJ Enuff Says He Should’ve Left Hot 97 A Long Time Ago

“I’m gonna keep it a buck. I never said this before: I should have been left there,” Enuff says. “I stayed there way too long, way past my time, I got too comfortable because it was something I was good at.”

If nothing else, it seems like DJ Enuff has reached some acceptance from the whole debacle. Last we heard from him was arguing that Funk Flex was the reason he got canned in the first place. “I can’t prove it, but in my heart that’s what I feel that happened,” he told TMZ at the time.

Funk Flex defends himself from such accusations, arguing that DJ Enuff should look around at the company he keeps. “The people who snaked you, man, was in that video on your goodbye. The people who snaked you were standing outside when you was with TMZ,” Flex says. “They were standing with you, my brother. You go back to that video and you really look at their faces.”