I Swear This Is the Last Nintendo Switch 2 Thing From Me This Week, but I Got One Question for Y’all… Why Are You So Mad?

Before I get into this, I’m just a dude who loves games and happens to be in a position to write about them. My opinion isn’t gospel or anything like that and you can disagree with it all you want. I just find some of the reactions to the Nintendo Switch 2 to be weird, especially for one thing in particular.

THE Nintendo SWITCH 2 HAS AN LCD SCREEN INSTEAD OF OLED — WHATEVER WILL WE DO?

So, why are y’all so weird about this stuff? To an extent (a very small one), I get it. Visual fidelity and all that. But for real, does it actually matter what kind of screen the Nintendo Switch 2 has? Is the game going to get worse because of the type of screen you’re playing on? Is it somehow significantly less clear than an OLED? It just seems like such a ridiculous thing to be mad about when there are legitimate issues with the rollout of the console — you know, like $90 games and a tech demo Nintendo is charging for.

But folks want to trip out over a Nintendo Switch 2 screen? Look, I bring up the Eagles a lot, I know. I love football, and I love my team. But a lot of y’all could take notes from the Super Bowl Champions — specifically your Super Bowl MVP, Jalen Hurts — and keep the main thing, the main thing. When did we stop caring about the game just being good? Why does the regular, everyday gamer concern themselves with anything other than the quality of the gameplay and the experience?

So, when I see Nintendo go with an LCD for the Nintendo Switch 2, personally, I see no reason to care. All it does for me is make sure I’m not paying out the ass for the console at launch. Now, I will give you this: they definitely should have compared the Switch 2 size to the OLED Switch. But even still, I know the games will be heat, and that’s all I care about. I’m going to look at Mario Kart World, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Donkey Kong Bananza and give a shit about a screen? Nah, man. I mean, if that’s your get down, then cool, I guess. It just seems like a really strange thing to be up in arms about. Play the games or don’t, just don’t try to convince me that you actually care about this stuff.