‘I Think He Really Dives Into Character Really Well’: The Rapper Pusha T Would Want to Play Him in a Clipse Biopic

We’re in the age of the music biopic. While they’ve always been around, there’s certainly been an uptick in the genre of film. From Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan to Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, these kinds of movies do incredibly well with music fans. Now, we’re slated to get one on Michael Jackson next year. So if someone were to tell the Clipse story, who would play Pusha T and Malice? For the former, he already has someone in mind.

Recently, Clipse spoke in a Reddit AMA, where someone asked them who would play them in a movie. Immediately, Push thought of an artist who’s been spreading his wings in acting lately. “If I had to have someone play me, it would definitely be Tyler, The Creator,” Pusha T said. “I think he really dives into character really well. You can tell through his videos he dives into character really well with different themes through his albums. I think he could play Pusha T. I think he could. Man, the climax scene is gonna be just him killin’ all the competition. All of them. Everybody. Be the last man standing and walking off into the sunset.”

As for Malice, he didn’t have a name to rattle off immediately. However, he had a list of qualifications for any hypothetical actors to portray the hip-hop duo correctly. “If a movie was made about us? I don’t really know who could really play me,” he admits. “You would have to have a whole bunch of attitude and a certain authenticity and genuineness about you. I don’t see people being that real nowadays. As far as the outcome, I wanna see resilience. I wanna see people working through their hardship, their suffering, and then coming out on top and just never giving up.”

Tyler, the Creator playing Pusha T wouldn’t necessarily be out of the picture, especially considering how much Clipse means to him. During their Camp Flog Gnaw set, Tyler made it abundantly clear how much the duo has influenced him in his life and career.

“If you know me, you know how much I love these f***ing dark, magical, chocolate-skinned motherf***ers on this g*ddamn stage,” Tyler passionately said about Pusha T and Malice. “Push, Malice: y’all don’t know how important y’all are to rap music. But f*** that…to ME. I love y’all n****s so much. Y’all shaped so much of what I do for these people, and I legit would not be here without y’all laying the f***ing blueprint. Make some noise for Clipse, y’all.”