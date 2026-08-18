‘I Think I Almost Killed Him’: Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas Nails Bandmate in the Head With Mic Stand Mid-Show

During a show on August 16, 2026, Rob Thomas nearly took out his Matchbox Twenty bandmate Paul Doucette with a mic stand, and the moment quickly went viral. While playing the Illinois State Fair, Thomas swung his mic stand around his head mid-show. Unfortunately, he was unaware that the guitarist was right behind him.

With Doucette also unaware of the imminent danger, the mic stand caught him in the side of the head. Visibly in pain, he left the stage to get the injury evaluated. The band continued playing, as Rob Thomas was unaware that he’d just smacked Doucette. But a moment later, he expressed his regret.

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“Every night I’m over here, and I’m throwing this goddamn thing around,” Thomas told the crowd in a fan-captured video. “It nailed him. Yeah, it nailed him hard. My best friend in the world, and I think I almost killed him, and I feel really bad about this.”

Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas Feels ‘Really Bad’ About Nearly Taking Out His Guitarist With a Mic Stand

As Paul Doucette was evaluated backstage, Rob Thomas placated the crowd. He asked fans to “give us one second” while Doucette got his bearings again. Considering how heavy mic stands can be, he most likely got his bell rung quite a bit. The acrobatics may be a typical move for Thomas, but this was probably the first time it had caused an injury.

“By the way, it felt like a really good idea right up until now,” Thomas told the crowd. “Throwin’ that s**t around! I feel like an ass.”

But he didn’t have to feel bad for very long. Doucette quickly joined the rest of Matchbox Twenty on stage again, complete with what looked like an alcoholic beverage. There’s nothing like a stiff drink after a blow to the head. Additionally, Doucette didn’t seem to hold a grudge about getting whacked in the noggin. Although he did scold his bandmate a bit.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve told you about swinging that f**king thing,” he told Rob Thomas. “I knew it was only a matter of time. It’s been 30 years!”

He added, “Now, admittedly I’ve been in the back for the first half of that, and maybe I’ve gotta go back there because it’s obviously safer.” Doucette did just that, staying far out of range of Rob Thomas, who joked if he was still in “the danger zone.”

However, it seems like the possibility of this incident being way worse than it was served as a lesson to Rob Thomas. “I’m going to be apologizing to you all month,” he told Doucette. He also added, “I think I know one thing I’m gonna stop doing.” Whether the lesson sticks is another story.

Photo by Jessica Sigmon Wallace/Getty Images