‘I Think It Makes the Show Better’: Why Harry Styles Prefers Residencies to Touring

Harry Styles’s “Together, Together” is one of the most widely anticipated tours of 2026.

But it’s more a collection of residencies than a proper tour, with stops in seven global cities, including Amsterdam, London, and São Paulo—plus a 30-day stay at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Styles insists this is a feature, not a bug. The pop sensation and One Direction alum thinks that fans coming to him yields better results for both the artist and the audience.

The Case for Staying in One Spot

In a recent video interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Styles opined as to the appeal of extended traveling residencies over traditional touring: “I think it makes the show better. I think you can build something that doesn’t have to travel every night. I think the show itself is better.”

And he’s not just talking about the stage production. Styles went on to emphasize how the personal benefits he reaps from this model can, in turn, improve the performances fans receive: “I think there’s something in this that allows me to, like, stay in my life while I’m doing it, and therefore I think allows me to take care of myself better, which I think makes me better at doing the thing.”

Styles is far from the only act seeking alternatives to what many deem a “broken” live music model. Radiohead, the Backstreet Boys, and Styles’s former One Direction bandmate Zayn have also opted for residencies in favor of an extended travel itinerary this year.

“I want to see what it looks like if you do it a different way,” Styles continued. “People in my band have, like, families now,” he said. “It’s really important to me that they’re on the road, I would love to have them, and I don’t want to make it, like, near-impossible for them to be able to come do that with me.”

Harry Styles’s “Together, Together” global residency is on sale now. His new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., is available wherever you purchase or stream your music.