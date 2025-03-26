I Tried Drug Dealing in ‘Schedule 1’ and Now I’m Hooked (Demo Impressions)

I’m not the biggest “simulator” player. Don’t get me wrong, they’re tons of fun, but most fly under my radar due to the sheer number of releases. I would’ve likely paid no mind to a drug-dealing simulator like Schedule 1, but when Waypoint resident Shaun Cichacki called me out in our work chat, I figured I might as well check it out. I mean, I used to go door-to-door selling peanut brittle as a Boy Scout, so I’m kinda fit for this role. After playing a bit of the Schedule 1 demo, I think I’m ready for the real deal.

Released on March 24, solo dev TVGS has already amassed an impressive number of clients – er, sales. Schedule 1 is topping the Steam best-selling charts, with over 100,000 concurrent players launching their dope-dealing empires. So, does this scandalous simulator got that good-good?

Think of the kids – the ‘schedule 1’ demo is a gateway toward its full release

Schedule 1 begins with a surprisingly robust character creation system. You’ve got options to customize your body type, face, hair, clothing, and even how perpetually high your character looks. Before that, though, you’ve got to settle on a name for your operations. You know, make this whole empire a bit more official. From the start, I decided I wanted a broad customer base, so I went for a more kid-friendly approach. That’s how my organization, Hooked on Chronics, was founded. Hey, might as well dive deep into degeneracy, right?

Another satisfied customer. Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

In Schedule 1, I’m in a new city with no cash, no contacts, and a big dream. Luckily, my not-so-admirable Uncle Nelson hits me up about a hidden stash of Benjamins to help get me off my feet. Thanks, Uncle Nelson! I spend some time mozying around the town, picking up trash and dirty syringes for petty cash. Nefarious acts aside, I simply won’t stand for littering. Nuh-uh. These are my streets now, and I’ll be damned if some selfish asshole treats them like their personal trash can.

After renting a room in a local motel, grabbing a couple of tools from the hardware store, and picking up some product from a supplier, I’m ready to get to work. Before I knew it, I was already servin’ the sticky-icky out of my musty, dilapidated abode. Time to rise and grind, baby. After dipping my face in some ice-cold Saratoga water, I’m focusing on the hustle. We gotta go for at least 10,000, bro!

I’ll be blunt, this game has the juice

Schedule 1 is one of those games that has a vision and nails the execution, where the DNA of a solo dev is charmingly baked into every aspect. Its humble visuals complement the potty humor sprayed across the city, and restaurants like “Taco Ticklers” seem to fit right in. Interacting with the various stages of production has a satisfying, tactile feel to it. Like slicing open a bag of soil, or packing buds into small Ziplock bags for distribution. There’s this attention to detail that, while feeling surprisingly fleshed out, still has an air of modesty.

Humble beginnings. Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

I haven’t even experienced all of what Schedule 1 has to offer. Apparently, there’s pick-pocketing, melee combat, gun fights, vehicular transportation, and more. And there’s even online co-op functionality? Stay tuned, an unnamed representative of the Waypoint crew may be coming to a street corner near you.