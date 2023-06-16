I Tried the Energy Spray All the Gamers and Clubbers Are Using

I’m perpetually tired. Aren’t you? Isn’t everyone? But let’s face it: Summer’s coming, and nobody wants to have to retire early from the first barbecue of the year because their energy levels are somewhere in the region of the Mariana Trench.

Enter: The FUN spray, which is positioned as a natural and healthy alternative to energy drinks. Created by G Herbal, a Balinese wellness company better known for its health supplements, it’s a turmeric-based nootropic spray that’s designed to give an instant boost to mental focus, reduce tiredness and boost productivity. Unlike most energy drinks, it contains zero caffeine, zero sugar and practically zero calories (it’s 0.045 calories per serving, if that matters to you).

It’s also picked up fans among gamers and ravers, two groups of people who know what it’s like to burn the midnight oil in the name of recreation. “Sales have gone off the chart in the past couple of weeks, with many users buying again a day or so after the initial purchase,” FUN creator Philip Goossens tells me. “If they have already gone through a bottle in that time, then they must have seriously exceeded the recommended dose.”

Thankfully, you can’t OD on FUN—at least not on the spray itself. The tamarind and turmeric present in the spray are derived from Indigenous plants grown at G Herbal’s partner farms in Bali, Java, and Sumatra and its formulation is inspired by Indonesian traditional herbal medicine. Only distilled water, pineapple flavour and stevia are added to the mix to create this boosting mist. According to its makers, three sprays of FUN are equivalent to a strong cup of coffee, and ten sprays are equal to one can of energy drink. The company recommends that you don’t exceed 12 sprays every two hours and don’t use within an hour of sleep.

I decided to put the spray to the test during a work week, replacing my morning coffee with three sprays into my mouth every morning. While the taste isn’t bad—kind of like a tropical syrup tinged with turmeric—I must say I was hoping for it to be sweeter, and I did miss the comforting allure of hugging a warm mug before going off into the big bad world. But three sprays did keep me going just as caffeine would have, and the small format made it easy to travel around with as another essential in your bag – just ignore the weird looks from people on the tube when you need a random pick-me-up on the Elizabeth line.

Determined to put its efficacy to the test, I also took it on a night out. And while it’s unclear whether it was the six double vodka sodas or the countless sprays into my throat, I was able to stay up and alert from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. without feeling a single yawn or droopy eyelid—a much cheaper, safer alternative to trips to the bathroom snorting drugs off someone’s dirty key.

Apart from that night, I’ve been using FUN as a morning, midday, and mid-afternoon pick-me-up, and I have to say, I’m impressed. The tooth-friendly zero sugar infusion is a great way to stave off fatigue during a long day at work. Since it’s made from natural ingredients, I also didn’t worry about any nasty side effects like the jitters or sugar crashes.

A 30-millilitre bottle of FUN (approx. 240 sprays, or equivalent to 24 cans of an energy drink) costs £20. They’re also offering a limited time offer for UK customers—£90 for six bottles. Plus, they ship internationally across the EU, the UK, North America and Southeast Asia, and packages are expected to arrive in just three to five days.

The only thing you have to worry about is going a little OTT on the spray and running out if you’re in the middle of a marathon Call of Duty sesh. But “thankfully there aren’t any detrimental health issues,” Goossens says, “and you can’t overdose from this product. But they might seriously struggle to get to sleep.” Happy gaming!

Purchase the FUN spray on G Herbal’s website.

