I Tried to Become One of Alex Jones’s InfoWarriors

After Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube banned Alex Jones and InfoWars from their platforms, the survival of the conspiracy theorist’s site now depends almost entirely on donations from his fans, along with sales of his bizarre-and-unproven wellness products. Without its superfans—or “InfoWarriors,” as Jones calls them—there would be no InfoWars. But why the hell would anybody want to devote themselves to the site—and what’s it like to try to live by Jones’s worldview, from his politics to his devotion to weird, non-FDA approved supplements?



Looking to find out, VICE’s Will Tilghman spent a week trying to become an “InfoWarrior” himself, getting his news exclusively from InfoWars and surviving solely on the supplements and food Jones hawks—from “Ultimate Bone Broth” protein powder to a vial full of “Super Male Vitality.”

