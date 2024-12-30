I Used To Turn My Nose up at VR -- Now, I Think My Tune Is Changing

This might sound silly, but for the longest time, I hated VR because it was billed as “the thing that would replace consoles.” It’s human nature to be aggressively averse to change. Back then, VR was only a loose ambition that functioned horrifically most of the time. Big-time AAA publishers and developers wouldn’t touch the format with a 1,000-foot pole. The audience was as slight as VR technology was at that point.

So, I resisted. Years would pass, and the VR world would change substantially. Soon, the bulky, wired setup would give way to wireless play with effortless connectivity. Hand tracking, a certified nightmare and once-distant pipe dream, would become as scarily accurate as if you didn’t have a VR headset on in the first place. Still, I resisted.

Videos by VICE

Then, I met one Shaun Cichacki. Shaun has a Meta Quest 3, and he’d soon sing its praises whenever he got the chance. Through our constant conversations, I finally began to truly understand what VR was capable of. How far it had come from its shaky beginnings. How its level of immersion gave “ordinary” games extraordinary qualities.

Screenshot: YouTube/Meta Quest

vr may be in my near future, folks

When something is referred to as “life-changing” so many times, eventually, the idea settles within you. Hell, one of 2024’s biggest personal gaming shockers was hearing the glowing reception of Batman: Arkham Shadow. If you had told me last year that a Batman VR game would be one of the most celebrated entries in a legendary series, I’d laugh at you. But, sure enough, a thousand “BATMAN IS BACK!” articles emerged. “The definitive way to experience the Caped Crusader,” some people said.

Then, I read numerous reviews about formative VR experiences. Golf. Tennis. Roguelikes. Involved narrative adventures. All positive, all praise. So, I come to you now, internet, with a horrible yet heartfelt confession. I may be soon joining the VR Varmints. If you see any “Wow, I bought a Meta Quest 3, and it actually did change my life” articles from me, know that I lost the war. “I fought the good fight. But, in the end, the VR finally infected my mind.”