‘I Want You With RiRi’: A$AP Rocky Recalls How His Mom Wanted Him to Chase After Rihanna

The love story between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky is well-documented at this point. People had been fan-casting them together ever since she was in Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” music video. Moreover, they’ve been in each other’s orbits for years. So when they eventually got together, it made a ton of sense for people. From friends to becoming lovers, now, they’re together as mom and dad. One person who was immediately on board was A$AP Rocky’s mom, who apparently had been petitioning for him to go after RiRi for ages.

During an interview with The New York Times’ Popcast, A$AP Rocky admits to always riding for Rihanna, even before they were official. However, momma wasn’t buying the “just friends” shtick and insisted her son go after RiRi. Admittedly, though, Rocky didn’t even think dating her was in the realm of possibility. In the end, though, his mom had the right idea.

Videos by VICE

“[Rihanna] was always my boo,” Rocky told the interviewers. “I always f***ed with her. My mother used to say s*** like, ‘I know you like this girl that you with right now. But I want you with Riri.’ I used to be like, ‘Ma, why you keep saying that? That girl don’t even want me like that,’” he explained. “‘Be cool, Ma. That’s just my friend. Chill.’”

A$AP Rocky Credits His Mom for Encouraging Him to Go After Rihanna

The romance between Rihanna and Rocky has been real since they took their relationship seriously in 2020. The Harlem-bred rapper tells the Popcast hosts that Rihanna radically altered his life for the better, as a father, as a partner, and as a man in general. Ultimately, he chops it up to divine timing.

“A woman will change your whole life, especially if it’s a companion,” A$AP Rocky explained. “I got with a very special woman. It was just like, we were on the same page. Born the same year. My dad is from her country [of Barbados]. It’s so many similarities, it’s just funny. We laugh about it a lot. I’m thankful that she was put in my life at that time, because I think any time prior to that, I don’t think I was ready for something like that. I don’t think she was either.”

It’s his relationship with Rihanna and his kids alike that have made him “way more emotional” along the way. “Before the kids, I was probably cold-hearted. But now I’m a loving kind of fella. I’ve got a lot of love to give to the world,” A$AP Rocky told W Magazine earlier this month.