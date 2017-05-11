Watch a New Documentary About the History of House Music

British television broadcaster Channel 4, the team behind vital 2001 dance-music documentary series Pump Up the Volume: The History of House Music, have shared a new project chronicling the genre’s origins, titled I Was There When House Took Over the World.

I Was There When House Took Over the World explores “how Disco’s death gave birth to the most iconic sound in dance [music],” according to the official website. The documentary mini-series is split into two parts: “House Was Born,” which focuses on the social and cultural environment that gave rise to the genre; and then its chart-climbing ascent in “House Went Global.” The doc features appearances from iconic artists including Nile Rodgers, Marshall Jefferson, Honey Dijon, and more.

Watch a clip below and head to the Channel 4 website to view it in full.