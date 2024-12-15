I Watched the ‘Deepest Fear’ First-Look Gameplay Showing, and I Feel Conflicted

Few people were as excited about Variable State’s upcoming Deepest Fear title as I was. On top of the fun Bigfoot screenshots I grabbed, the game has an enticing premise tailor-made for me! Horror? Check! Metroidvania/Immersive Sim combo? You betcha! Classic inspirations from the likes of The Thing, The Fly, and The Abyss? Hell yeah! …But seeing Deepest Fear‘s latest gameplay first-look, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel a tinge of disappointment.

I know it’s super early and things are subject to drastically change! But, I don’t know, I guess I was expecting more Alien: Isolation and less Resident Evil 6. Granted, there’s quite a bit I do like! The unpredictability of having to deal with leaks and the monsters that arrive as a result is interesting. I’m also keen on the options you have available to either get rid of the water-born creatures or create enough temporary distance to tackle your objectives!

Videos by VICE

But, one of the game’s selling points is: “Deepest Fear combines Metroidvania level design in the context of a classic FPS immersive sim, where the game’s setting is a puzzle to unravel and where creativity and improvisation are your greatest assets.” Admittedly, that was the point I was most excited to see in action! I’m not certain this first look conveys either “Metroidvania” or “Immersive Sim,” however.

Screenshot: Variable State

‘deepest fear’ Has a first-look gameplay video I’m a little cold on

Showing off Deepest Fear‘s slower, more deliberate Immersive Sim elements isn’t what you want to lead with first to entice players, sure. Although, I also expected the creatures to be… less spongy and more terrifying? In my mind, dealing with the creatures directly was more of a desperate struggle and/or last resort. But the fact that you can just shoot them a few times — or punch them to death — is a little anti-climactic.

When Deepest Fear shows up again, I’d like to see more of its Metroidvania and Immersive Sim elements! We’re likely a ways away from the game’s release, so I’m still keeping the faith that Variable State will turn in a memorable, unique final product! However, the first real look of it leaves quite a lot to be desired.