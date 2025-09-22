I Went Back to the Old Final Fantasy Games—They’re Still Amazing in 2025

I loved Final Fantasy growing up. And yes, my first FF game was FF7. I played 8 and 9. And while I loved them, I don’t remember nearly as much of those because they came in the middle of an insane run of games I was playing at the time.

I’d eventually go back and play the older ones, too. But at a certain point, I’d just fallen off the

series. And I didn’t realize it until I was older.

WHAT WAS THE STOPPING POINT?

Well, it was no longer having fairly regular access to the system I needed. My dad owned the

PS2 and I had a GameCube. So outside of our Madden battles, I didn’t really go after too much.

As a result, I missed Final Fantasy X and X-2. And then for a while, I didn’t play a game in the series. It wasn’t until Final Fantasy 15 that I played a new one as it came out.

And while I didn’t hate it, it didn’t feel like the series that I loved growing up. And I know that it’s changed a bit over the years, so that’s on me to make the mental adjustment when I get around to playing FF16.

But in playing other RPGs over the years that had turn-based systems, I realized how much I missed the series.

RETURNING TO FINAL FANTASY

Oddly enough, what brought me back to the series was my Nintendo Switch. Because I’m a

sucker for playing my favorite games on the go, I bought Final Fantasy 7, 8, and 9 all on the

console. And then they sat on there for a while at different times.

I decided to fire up FF7 one day, and it all came back. Every bit of it. And then I got around to

playing some of the older ones. And I remembered what I loved about them. They’re an

opportunity just to slow the heck down. Everything I play is pretty fast-paced. But I can take

my time with these games.

I’ll probably get around to grabbing the pixel remaster collection so I can have them all in the

same place. But I’m glad I found my love for the series again. Next up for me is Final Fantasy

X.

Because there is a small part of me that feels a bit of gamer shame for not knocking that one off the list.