VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Gaming

I Went Back to the Old Final Fantasy Games—They’re Still Amazing in 2025

I’ve fallen off of the Final Fantasy series over the years. But I’ve regained my footing and I’m all the way back.

By

Rediscovering My Love for Final Fantasy
Screenshot: Square Enix
Share:

I loved Final Fantasy growing up. And yes, my first FF game was FF7. I played 8 and 9. And while I loved them, I don’t remember nearly as much of those because they came in the middle of an insane run of games I was playing at the time.

I’d eventually go back and play the older ones, too. But at a certain point, I’d just fallen off the
series. And I didn’t realize it until I was older.

Videos by VICE

final fantasy 7 cover

WHAT WAS THE STOPPING POINT?

Well, it was no longer having fairly regular access to the system I needed. My dad owned the
PS2 and I had a GameCube. So outside of our Madden battles, I didn’t really go after too much.

As a result, I missed Final Fantasy X and X-2. And then for a while, I didn’t play a game in the series. It wasn’t until Final Fantasy 15 that I played a new one as it came out.

And while I didn’t hate it, it didn’t feel like the series that I loved growing up. And I know that it’s changed a bit over the years, so that’s on me to make the mental adjustment when I get around to playing FF16.

But in playing other RPGs over the years that had turn-based systems, I realized how much I missed the series.

RETURNING TO FINAL FANTASY

Oddly enough, what brought me back to the series was my Nintendo Switch. Because I’m a
sucker for playing my favorite games on the go, I bought Final Fantasy 7, 8, and 9 all on the
console. And then they sat on there for a while at different times.

I decided to fire up FF7 one day, and it all came back. Every bit of it. And then I got around to
playing some of the older ones. And I remembered what I loved about them. They’re an
opportunity just to slow the heck down. Everything I play is pretty fast-paced. But I can take
my time with these games.

I’ll probably get around to grabbing the pixel remaster collection so I can have them all in the
same place. But I’m glad I found my love for the series again. Next up for me is Final Fantasy
X.

Because there is a small part of me that feels a bit of gamer shame for not knocking that one off the list.

Tagged:
, , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE

Thank for your puchase!
You have successfully purchased.