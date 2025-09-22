I Went Back to the Old Final Fantasy Games—They’re Still Amazing in 2025

I loved Final Fantasy growing up. And yes, my first FF game was FF7. I played 8 and 9. And while I loved them, I don’t remember nearly as much of those because they came in the middle of an insane run of games I was playing at the time.
I’d eventually go back and play the older ones, too. But at a certain point, I’d just fallen off the
series. And I didn’t realize it until I was older.
WHAT WAS THE STOPPING POINT?
Well, it was no longer having fairly regular access to the system I needed. My dad owned the
PS2 and I had a GameCube. So outside of our Madden battles, I didn’t really go after too much.
As a result, I missed Final Fantasy X and X-2. And then for a while, I didn’t play a game in the series. It wasn’t until Final Fantasy 15 that I played a new one as it came out.
And while I didn’t hate it, it didn’t feel like the series that I loved growing up. And I know that it’s changed a bit over the years, so that’s on me to make the mental adjustment when I get around to playing FF16.
But in playing other RPGs over the years that had turn-based systems, I realized how much I missed the series.
RETURNING TO FINAL FANTASY
Oddly enough, what brought me back to the series was my Nintendo Switch. Because I’m a
sucker for playing my favorite games on the go, I bought Final Fantasy 7, 8, and 9 all on the
console. And then they sat on there for a while at different times.
I decided to fire up FF7 one day, and it all came back. Every bit of it. And then I got around to
playing some of the older ones. And I remembered what I loved about them. They’re an
opportunity just to slow the heck down. Everything I play is pretty fast-paced. But I can take
my time with these games.
I’ll probably get around to grabbing the pixel remaster collection so I can have them all in the
same place. But I’m glad I found my love for the series again. Next up for me is Final Fantasy
X.
Because there is a small part of me that feels a bit of gamer shame for not knocking that one off the list.