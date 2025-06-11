I Went Hands-on With ‘Untitled Hand Game: Titled Edition’ and Became a Claw Machine in the Most Literal Sense (Demo Impressions)

Some projects would only work in the realm of video games. Sometimes, it’s because the concept is so broad and expansive, there isn’t a proper way to get it onto the big screen. Sometimes, it’s because you, the main character, are a hand on a stick. Welcome to Untitled Hand Game: Titled Edition. Or rather, in this case, Untitled Hand Game: Demo Edition. A game all about finding objects, grabbing them as a floating, disembodied toy hand, and giving the folks on the side of the screen exactly what they want and need. It’s hectic, it’s fun, and it’s just plain silly. I don’t know why, but I could see this becoming a major trend on TikTok Live in the future.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Imagine ‘Part Time Ufo’, but Instead of an Adorable Little Alien, You’re Just… A Hand

Starting as a Game Jam idea, it has been fleshed out further into a full game. Untitled Hand Game has a simple premise. Purposefully floaty controls make the simple task of grabbing objects more difficult, and there will be plenty of obstacles that get in the way. Sometimes, it’s trying to get to that one specific object I need. Other times, it’s the other hand slapping the item out of my grip when I’m trying to pick it up. If you see a little crossed-out circle sticker on your object? It’s time to move fast, or it’s getting smacked back into the container. It’s a silly, goofy concept, and it’s surprisingly fun. While the demo doesn’t offer much in the way of variety, only showing off Endless Mode and one stage, it appears there will be much more variety in the final release.

On the surface, Untitled Hand Game seems like a goofy premise. Honestly? It is, and that’s why I’m fully on board with it at this point. It feels like the perfect type of game to jump in and out of on a whim. Breeze through a few levels, get a little frustrated, and play it whenever you’re looking for something to do for 15 minutes. After seeing the amount of goofy games get traction on social media, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Untitled Hand Game become a streaming favorite. Especially for those who love games like Fruit Mountain or the like.