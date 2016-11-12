I Wonder How Yoko Ono Feels About a Trump Presidency

The music world’s response to the election of Donald Trump has vacillated from angry to morose to defiant. The wounds are still fresh and it’s hard to imagine them ever really healing. None of this has got started yet. We’re in the mire.

So let’s all give thanks to Yoko Ono whose response to the election of Donald Trump somehow captured my inner monologue:

This comes after a pre-election tweet—November 8, 1 PM—in which Ono implored her followers not to dwell on negative emotions by releasing them and then moving on.

She seems to have made good on that.

Wonderful.

​​Screenshot via Yoko Ono on Twitter.​

