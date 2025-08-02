‘I Worked So Hard and I Never Asked For a Shortcut’: Busta Rhymes Receives A Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

It’s always beautiful to see a vital part of hip-hop history receive their flowers. Busta Rhymes was one of the most creative forces to ever grace rap music. His dexterous, inimitable flow, he’s one of rap’s great contortionists when it comes to delivery. Additionally, Busta’s visual flair in music videos made him stand out immediately. He was never afraid to go zany, bizarre, and cartoonish to accentuate his wildly colorful songs. All of this made for one of hip-hop’s most underrated primes. Thankfully, he’s getting some well-deserved love for all his contributions.

Recently, Busta Rhymes was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There, LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, and Chuck D laud his accomplishments for the crowd before Busta himself comes on stage. By that point, emotions start to hit, as the gravity of the situation finally sets in his heart. Ultimately, he feels grateful that, for all of his hard work, he’s seeing the dividends pay off.

Busta Rhymes Finally Gets His Love on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

“I worked so hard and I never asked for a shortcut, I never asked for a cheat code,” Busta says on the verge of crying. “I was never raised by a support system that made it seem okay to try to go around honestly earning your rite to passage, I want to thank those people.”

Then, he highlights how Chuck D of Public Enemy was foundational in helping to establish his name in hip-hop, figuratively and literally. “I want to thank you Chuck for giving me my first shot and being one of the first to believe in me. I say you gave me the name even though you say you presented it,” he explains. “If you didn’t present it, it probably wouldn’t have been one of the greatest gifts in my life because my name before Busta Rhymes was Chill-O-Skee.”

Busta continues to thank people that helped mold him along the way. He says all of this, knowing that he’s in a position to help the younger generations. Hopefully, it could create more meaningful results for hip-hop in the end. “I feel complete today. As we completed this chapter and started giving birth to a new one. I’m no longer Daniel-San in this s—t, I’m Mr. Miyagi now,” Busta concludes.