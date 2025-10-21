‘I Would Never Listen to You and Hang up My Mic’: Ice Cube Slams Criticism of New Song With Scarface

Fans tend to be meaner towards their legacy acts. They’re hellbent on preserving the memories they hold of their favorite veteran artists. Consequently, whenever they release a new record, there comes a lot of criticism However, Ice Cube takes exception to all the mean comments.

Recently, the “It Was a Good Day” rapper put out a new song with Scarface, “Act My Age.” The music video sees the pair juxtaposed on two baby bodies, responding to anyone hating on older rappers still cranking out music. “This is for the Black, white, brown, and beige/Never tell me to act my age/Bitch told me to act my age/That’s when I let his ass out the cage,” Ice Cube raps on the hook.

The video is incredibly silly and middle-aged. Frankly, it’s hard to really think too hard about. However, one tweet essentially tells Cube and Scarface to hang it up. “This is a prime example of why as a rapper you just gotta know when it’s time to hang the mic up,” it reads. Instead of letting it slide, Cube addresses the criticism directly.

“I would never listen to you and hang up my mic. You’ve obviously lost your sense of humor. You need to go find it and stay out my business,” Cube harshly responds.

This follows the general mission statement of the song too. The intro is particularly cranky, parroting all the typical ideas that modern music doesn’t mean anything anymore. But instead of just complaining about it, the song calls for rappers like Ice Cube and Scarface to keep going in order to fill the void.

If you over thirty-five and still rapping, keep rapping, my boy. Keep going to that studio. F**k all of that, ‘Oh, I’m getting old’ shit. No, we need y’all, we need y’all to save music. We need the real lyricists back,” the Ice Cube song goes.”You know what I’m saying, it made an impact. When you listen to a song, you felt that s**t. It spoke to you, talked to you”