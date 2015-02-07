Ian O’Donovan Returns to KMS Records with a Truly Balearic Thumper

If you’ve ever spent some time in Ibiza, there is a good chance that you’ve heard an Ian O’Donovan track being played out here and there. In fact, Ian has been traipsing the underground for years now—you just may not have known it. Regardless of his soon to be renowned prestige in the North American circuit, Ian has seen tumultuous success abroad, with support from some of the true pillars of our techno industry.

Ian’s mastery of melodic techno with his higher-level production skills have helped him see success with a string of such notoriously good DJs like Laurent Garnier, John Digweed and Dave Clarke. And all the while, Ian has quietly been putting out hits on some of techno’s top labels.

Today O’Donovan returns to Kevin Saunderson’s imprint, KMS Records. Really, how could they not have had him back, after his track “Firefly” with the label was so critically acclaimed?

Let this track be the ethereal, cerebral piece that acts as your conduit from our winter’s snow to the glistening beaches of Ibiza. Close your eyes and you’ll feel the scorching sun referenced by the track’s title. It’s that 8 PM sunset cocktail at Café Del Mar, and then some.

It’s easy to see why Saunderson favored the track, as Ian had no trouble relating to KMS Records’ mantra, to ‘elevate your mind.’ “Saharan Sunset” is rooted in the lighter side of house music past, but produced with the Irishmen’s own techno-laden flair.

Doing away with the all-too-familiar sax-house trend from the past two years, Ian defiantly proves that a saxophone must not necessarily beget cheese in house music. In effect, the simplicity of the sax loop blends effortlessly with Ian’s strong claps and synth work, highlighted by an elongated break where O’Donovan adds his own slice of originality. The term ‘timeless’ has been thrown around in Ian’s regard, and “Saharan Sunset” proves why.

As his pedigree continues to grow, Ian O’Donovan will consolidate his reach in the world of techno with his next release, having just signed his track “Vortex” to the institutional powerhouse that is Drumcode Records.

