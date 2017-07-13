Ibiza and Other Balearic Islands Want to Stop Your Pre-Gaming on Planes

The days of pre-gaming Ibiza getaways while in-flight or in the airport may be numbered, if local authorities get their way.

As The Guardian reports, authorities in the Balearic Islands (an archipelago of Spain which includes Ibiza, as well as other islands including Majorca, Minorca, and Formentera) have asked Spain and the European Union to ban alcohol consumption on flights and in airports in response to what they describe as “anti-social tourism.”

Pilar Carbonell, who is in charge of tourism for the local government of the Balearic Islands, elaborated in a statement: “The aim of the measure is to improve passenger security and also that of security forces in planes and airports in our islands, who are often faced with drunk passengers.”

The request follows multiple headline-making incidents, including a drunken brawl that took place among members of a bachelor party while flying to Majorca from Manchester back in May. A witness told the Manchester Evening News that the group had been drinking “bottles of wine and Jägermeister” before take-off. Last month, a couple described by fellow passengers as “extremely drunk” was filmed in what looked to be a sex act while mid-flight, though a friend of the woman involved later stated it was just a lap dance.

At this time, it is unclear whether the proposed alcohol ban would apply to all flights in the European Union, or solely to those traveling to the Balearic Islands. THUMP has reached out to Carbonell for comment.