Watch a New Documentary About How Ibiza Became a Party Capital

History aficionados with a party streak (and vice versa), consider your morning-after plans sorted: Spain’s public service station, Corporación de Radio y Televisión Española, S.A. (a.k.a. RTVE), has produced a new documentary about the clubbing capital of Ibiza.

The documentary, titled Ibiza era una fiesta (Ibiza was a Party), is part of the station’s Ochéntame Otra Vez (Back to the Eighties) series revisiting Spain in the 1980s. The hour-long video traces the island’s transition from a pastoral region full of hippies to a clubbing mecca teeming with electronic music-loving tourists. It features testimony from Ibiza clubbing kingpin, Abel Matutes, whose family owns several clubs and hotels in the area, including Ushuaïa, Ushuaïa Tower, Hard Rock Hotel, and most recently Hï Ibiza, which replaces long-serving club Space.

Watch the documentary over on RVTE. It’s in Spanish with Spanish-language subtitles, but non-Spanish speakers can use their browser’s translate settings to have the subtitles appear in English.