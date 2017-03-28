Creator of ‘Trainspotting’ to Write New TV Show about Acid House

Trainspotting creator Irvine Welsh today announced that he’s writing his first-ever TV series, called Ibiza87, about the genesis of acid house and rave. Loosely based on the experiences of the UK DJs Paul Oakenfold, Nicky Holloway, and Danny Rampling, the show coincides with the 30-year anniversary of the trio’s first trip to the Balearic island.

Ibiza87 will tell the story of their formative experiences in the burgeoning rave scene, and extend to the second summer of love in 1988–89. Based on the promotional materials, it seems like the show will certainly have its fair share of drugs, violence, and partying.

“The house music scene and most importantly, the friendships made, the adventures had and crazy tales swapped, have been a pivotal part of our lives over the years,” said Welsh in a press release. “Those beats, pills, and travels (whether to the other side of the world or across the town) shaped a generation, and the opportunity to construct a drama within this backdrop is a dream come true.”

Rampling, Oakenfold, and Holloway will curate and compile the Ibiza87‘s soundtrack.



The long-awaited Trainspotting sequel T2 is out now; revisit the first official trailer, originally released in November. Welsh also appeared in a documentary exploring the reasons behind the decline of London’s nightlife in recent years, titled Bigger Than Fabric.

