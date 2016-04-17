Ice Cube Reunited Almost All of N.W.A. and Brought out Snoop Dogg and Common at Coachella

Photo by Timothy Norris

Coachella has done a prime job of featuring California based rap artists in prominent spots, like the huge spectacle of of seeing Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg together just a couple of years ago. Last night, was no different, where Ice Cube delivered a performance for the history books. He took the “secret” performer thing to an entirely new level when he reunited N.W.A. (sans Dr. Dre to the surprise of no one), bringing out MC Ren and DJ Yella to perform the all-time classics “Straight Outta Compton” and “Fuck Tha Police.” Later on in the night he brought out his son O’Shea Jackson Jr. as well as Common and Snoop Dogg to help him out with “Go To Church” and “The Next Episode.” It was a perfect appearance for Cube, doing Southern California as proud as possible.