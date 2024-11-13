Ice-T Says Rap Beefs Are ‘Not Smart’ in the Social Media Age

Ice-T is certainly no stranger to beefing with his hip-hop peers, but the rapper-turned-heavy-metal-frontman-turned-actor thinks the modern era makes things so much worse.

During a recent conversation on the Boss Talk 101 YouTube channel, Ice-T reflected on rap beefs, explaining that he feels “social media only amplifies” the feuds, making them more difficult to be “squashed.”

“Hip-hop has always been competitive. So, saying I’m better than you is a part of hip-hop,” Ice-T said, via XXL. “The disses that’s going on, like, I can outrap you is one thing. But then when you take it to the next level, like, ‘When I see you it’s a problem.’”

“The problem with beef is that it can escalate away from you,” the Body Count vocalist added. “Say I have beef with Treach and I’m talking shit about Treach. I could run into one of his fans on the street who wants to get active.”

Ice-T went on to say, “Having beef is just not smart if you can avoid it,” then adding, “Another thing is [older rappers] didn’t have social media, big difference. Social media is an amplifier to everything. It amplifies everything… It forces reaction that really could be squashed so much simpler. Now, why people have a problem and take it to social media is beyond me.”

Finally, the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actor clarified that he has no investment in modern rap beef, like the one Kendrick Lamar and Drake found themselves engaged in earlier this year. “I’m sorry if I’m not interested in current Rap Beef or random Male Gossip,” Ice-T said. “I’m a HUSTLER. I’m only focused on the Bag.”