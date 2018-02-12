Iceage Are Back on Slurring, Rhythmic Form with “Catch It”

Fans of Iceage’s stumbling, disordered post-punk can count themselves lucky today, as the band make a return with “Catch It,” their first new single since 2014’s Plowing Into the Field of Love. You can hear it and see an accompanying visual above.

It’s business as usual from the chaos-adjacent Danes, as vocalist Elias Rønnenfelt drones slowly over melodic but rhythmic guitars, before a third act which loads up on speed and intensity. The music video is predictably stylish and unsettling in equal measure, featuring Rønnenfelt singing directly into the camera and giving the same oddly Lynchian smile, over and over. In both visual and sound, “Catch It” is altogether blistering, and feels like a good indicator of the rest of the new music that is surely to come: raucous still, of course, but perhaps a little glossier around the edges than we’ve seen Iceage before.

