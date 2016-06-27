Iceland Picks Off England in Shocking Win at Euro 2016

After Iceland took a 2-1 lead in the first half, the second half of the England match played out like a 45-minute joint eulogy from ESPN commentators Ian Darke and Steve McManaman, as the duo watched tiny-ass Iceland outplay and outclass their home nation. Darke—who openly called for manager Roy Hodgson’s resignation—alternately described the result as embarrassing, humiliating, and “a calamitous, clueless display.” Meanwhile, on the other side of the booth, McManaman was slowly losing his mind. The pitch of his voice and his incredulity were in direct relationship as the match wore on, to the point where he was almost squeaking at the end.

England had a few opportunities in the final minutes, especially when Hodgson, who resigned immediately after the match, finally put Marcus Rashford on for the final three minutes. He earned a number of corner kicks, including one just before time expired. But England could not manage to finish a wide open header.

Then the final whistle blew right after the blown header, and virtually the entire English squad collapsed in despair, while all of Iceland went nuts.

Iceland now gets to play the tournament hosts, France, next Sunday.

