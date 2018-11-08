Icelandic Post-Punks Kaelan Mikla Go Dark on Their New LP

I first came across Icelandic darkwave-y post-punks Kaelan Mikla back in 2012 at Eistnaflug, a predominantly metal festival held yearly in Neskaupstaður, a small village on the east coast of the island. I didn’t quite know what to make of their rhythmic compositions and riot grrrl-inflected spoken word—but I couldn’t look away, either.

Since then, the trio has come up in a big way, notching an extensive run of European dates with King Dude and opening for The Cure on a few dates. Their upcoming new album for Artoffact Records, Nótt eftir nótt, blends the mystical and euphoric with cold, hard synth and icy darkwave vibes; it’s a digital ice sculpture, wrought in slick Blade Runner tones and breathy, eerie vocals.

“Nótt eftir nótt (translation: night after night) contains songs of regrets, shadows, witches and all the things that lure in the darkest hour of night, mixed with Icelandic folklore and reminiscence of the winter darkness that simultaneously frightens us and makes us feel at home,” says the band’s keyboardist, Solveig Matthildur.

“Dreams and nightmares, sleeplessness, confusion and that strange place between sleep and awake, the album focuses on the mystical things that happen in the night both around us and within our minds. With this album and our performances we want to create a world for listener to enter.”

“Our origin as a band comes from a poetry slam we won in 2013,” she continues. “We gathered as a group with the interest of expressing everything we were feeling at the time, through poetry, performance and music. Since then we have evolved a lot and are very happy with our newest creation. We have been writing Nótt eftir nótt since we released our debut album, Kælan Mikla, in 2016 and got great help from our friend Kipras. He recorded the album and did magical work on the sound and production.”



Listen below. The album is out November 9, and preorders are available here.



Catch Kælan Mikla live:

Nov 8 – Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, IS

Nov 9 – Den Sorte Firkant, Copenhagen, DK

Nov 10 – Fabrika Fest, Berlin, DE

Jan 16-19 – Groningen, NL @ Eurosonic

w/ Some Ember:

Jan 31 – Malmo, SE Malmo @ Plan B

Feb 1 – Gothenburg, SE @ Musikens Hus

Feb 2 – Stockholm, SE @ Kraken

Feb 3 – Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

Feb 4 – Hamburg, DE @ Rote Flora

Feb 5 – Köln, DE @ Blue Shell

Feb 7 – Linz, AT @ Kapu

Feb 8 – Verona, IT @ Kroen

Feb 9 – Milano, IT @ Cox18

Feb 10 – Lyon, FR @ Sonic

Feb 11 – Barcelona, ES @ Meteoro

Feb 12 – Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom

Feb 13 – Bilbao, ES @ Kutxa Beltza

Feb 14 – Bordeaux, FR @ IBOAT

Feb 15 – Paris, FR @ Espace B

Feb 16 – Bruxelles, BE @ Botanique

Feb 17 – Bristol, UK @ Crofters

Feb 19 – London, UK @ Electrowerkz

Feb 20 – Lille, FR @ Le Malterie

Feb 21 – Metz, FR @ La Douche Froide

Feb 22 – Bremgarten, CH @ KuZeB

Feb 23 – Mannheim, DE @ Schatten über Mannheim

Feb 24 – Munich, DE @ Milla Club

Feb 25 – Bratislava, SK @ Kulturak Klub

Feb 26 – Budapest, HU @ Robot

Feb 27 – Wien, AT @ Kramladen

Mar 1 – Krakow, PL @ Kub RE

