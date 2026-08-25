Iconic 1988 Platformer Is Getting New Release on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5

Close to four decades after its original console release, this arcade-style platformer is making its way to modern consoles this week.

Bubble Bobble (1988) Releases On Modern Consoles August 26

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Another week has arrived, which means the Console Archives have announced yet another retro gaming classic that is making its way to modern consoles. This week, the initiative is launching a Console Archives version of Bubble Bobble on both Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.

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The upcoming Console Archives version of Bubble Bobble releases on both consoles on August 26, 2026. The game will be available digitally and costs $7.99 in both storefronts. If you are unable to find the game in the online stores, please be aware that these products may not be available in your area.

“”BUBBLE BOBBLE” was released by TAITO in 1988 for an 8-bit home console. This is an action game where Bub and Bob, transformed into Bubble Dragons, go on an adventure to rescue their girlfriends, Betty and Patty, who have been kidnapped by a wizard. The game features 100 stages in total. What will happen if you clear Stage 100 and see the “True ending”…?”

Bubble Bobble originally released as an arcade title in 1986 and quickly became one of the most popular cabinets wherever it was available. The cabinet was a hit in Japan right away and quickly began to expand to releases in other regions and to eventually make its way to home consoles.

As always, the Console Archives version will introduce some modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements to make the retro gaming experience as smooth as possible for gamers.

Here is a list of the usual Console Archives features for this sort of release:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

a rewind function

additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

The Console Archives releases have been arriving weekly throughout the summer and included some very exciting titles over the last few months. Retro gaming fans can now find Doraemon, T.R.A.G., Ninja Gaiden III, Cool Boarders, and more on modern consoles thanks to the recent releases.

Retro gaming fans can expect more releases from Console Archives throughout the rest of the year. Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives version of Bubble Bobble releases on August 26 for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5.