Iconic 1990s MMO Returns This Week With New Features and Improvements

A new PC release this week’s offers gamers the chance to return to one of the most popular MMOs of the late 1990s with a suite of quality of life improvements that will make it much easier to play the game solo.

EverQuest Legends Brings Back the 1999 MMO Classic

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EverQuest Legends releases on July 28 and aims to resurrect the popular 1999 MMO. This brand-new spin on EverQuest was designed to appeal to players who enjoy playing their games solo and/or casually.

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While groups (up to 4 players) and raids (up to 8 players) are available, the entire game can be played, enjoyed, and experienced solo if that’s your playstyle. The game is meant to appeal to fans of the original who want to experience the setting and story again, but simply don’t have the time to experience the game the way it used to be.

These changes give players the unique opportunity to make some really powerful characters. EQL provides players with the ability to create immensely powerful characters by, among other things, selecting up to three active different classes per character (for example, you can make a rogue/paladin/wizard) and utilizing new ways to upgrade weapons and armor.

“As you level up and improve your gear in EQL, you will eventually gain the ability to take on the most difficult game content, whether alone or with a small group of friends.”

The game’s key features include:

Experience Classic EverQuest – EverQuest Legends features all of the magic and nostalgia of classic EverQuest, including the original art style, graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music. Enjoy the game as it hasn’t been seen, heard, or experienced in over 20 years.

– EverQuest Legends features all of the magic and nostalgia of classic EverQuest, including the original art style, graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music. Enjoy the game as it hasn’t been seen, heard, or experienced in over 20 years. Modern Game Features – EQL features tons of modern game features, including a streamlined user interface, upgraded spell and ability management, and countless other quality of life enhancements.

– EQL features tons of modern game features, including a streamlined user interface, upgraded spell and ability management, and countless other quality of life enhancements. Forge Your Legend – EQL allows players to create unique characters by selecting up to three classes at a time, with all of the benefits, stats, spells, and abilities that come with each class. You can also upgrade your gear (up to +10) and swap and combine different focus, click, and proc effects on your gear. With 15 available races and 560 possible class combinations, the possibilities for forging the ultimate character are virtually endless.

– EQL allows players to create unique characters by selecting up to three classes at a time, with all of the benefits, stats, spells, and abilities that come with each class. You can also upgrade your gear (up to +10) and swap and combine different focus, click, and proc effects on your gear. With 15 available races and 560 possible class combinations, the possibilities for forging the ultimate character are virtually endless. Adventure… Your Way – With the additional power provided to player characters and the many benefits of a modernized gaming experience, EQL makes it possible for players to progress through the game at their own pace and to forge their own adventures, whether alone or with others. While small groups (up to 4 players) and raids (up to 8 players) are possible, even a solo player can build a character strong enough to take on the toughest challenges and acquire the most epic gear in the game.

The game is available for $19.99 and there is a $9.99 per month subscription fee. It will be very interesting to see what sort of community it manages to pull together and many old school MMO fans find the new spin on the classic appealing.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on EverQuest Legends and other retro gaming projects.

EverQuest Legends releases on July 28 for PC.