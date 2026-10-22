Iconic Hip-Hop Mogul Auctions Off Life Rights for Hefty Windfall He Won’t Even Get to Keep Amidst Bankruptcy

Hip-hop mogul Dame Dash has reportedly auctioned off his life rights for $550,000. The sale was a result of Dash’s ongoing bankruptcy issues. The rap icon won’t receive any of the revenue, as it will all go to repay his creditors.

According to Complex, on Oct. 21, 2026, a trustee managing the Roc-a-Fella co-founder’s bankruptcy process served notice that the auction was complete. The trustee reported the life rights sale to a Florida court that has been supervising Dashing’s bankruptcy.

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The winning bid was Everlasting Films, LLC. The company paid $550,000 for exclusive, global rights to Dame’s life story. The deal also included “100 hours of video content, photographs, and memorabilia.”

Dame Dash has sold his life rights to a film company

Additionally, Everlasting Films will get the rights to “an unreleased, in-development documentary/film project” related to the music mogul. Notably, Everlasting Films was the same company that made a $37,000 “stalking horse” bid at the beginning of the process.

However, there is a caveat. If Everlasting Films does not close the deal within the required period, the rights will pass to a runner-up bid. Also, for half a million dollars, the runner-up bid was made by a man named Doug Peters.

IN 2015, Dame Dash filed for bankruptcy

Back in September 2025, Dame Dash filed for bankruptcy. At the time, the former Roc-a-Fella boss claimed he was $25 million in debt, with only $4,350 in liquidated personal assets. One year later, the process of selling Dash’s life rights began.

In August 2026, Trustee Traci K. Stevenson filed court documents requesting approval to auction off the rights. It was clear, up front, that all the money would go to cover Dash’s debts.

Stevenson noted that Dash had not listed his life rights among his assets when he filed for bankruptcy in 2025. This was despite their “evident value in light of the Debtor’s public profile and his historical association with Roc-A-Fella Records and [Jay-Z].”

“[T]he monetization of an individual’s name, image, and likeness has become a well-established and actively regulated commercial market,” Stevenson wrote. “That market confirms that rights of this character — a person’s name, image, likeness, persona, and life narrative — are recognized as commercially valuable, transferable property, further supporting the Trustee’s business judgment that the Property is a marketable Estate asset appropriate for sale.”

As the new report indicates, the plan was court-approved, and the process has since been completed.

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