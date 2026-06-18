Iconic Indie Rock Singer Hospitalized With Pneumonia, Band Forced to Cancel Concert

Wayne Coyne, the singer of iconic indie rock band The Flaming Lips, has been hospitalized. In an Instagram post, the band revealed that the beloved frontman needed treatment for pneumonia while touring overseas.

As a result, The Flaming Lips canceled their show in Austria on Monday, June 15, 2026. “We are truly sorry, Vienna, but our show tonight at Gasometer is cancelled,” read the caption on a post that included a photo of Coyne in the hospital.

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“Wayne has pneumonia and has been ordered to bed rest,” the message added. “All refunds will be available from your point of purchase. We hope to see you again, Austria!”

The band was scheduled to play in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday (6/17), and there’s no indication that the show was cancelled or postponed. Tonight (6/18) they play in Bologna, Italy, before going on to play Prague, Czechia (6/20); Belgrade, Serbia (6/22); Zagreb, Croatia (6/23); And Athens, Greece (6/25).

You can check out more of the band’s current tour European dates below.

16 – Heineken Big Top, Galway

18 – Dreamland, Margate

19 – Splendour Festival, Nottingham

21 – Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

23 – The Piece Hall, Halifax

26 – Latitude Festival, Southwold

27 – Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

29 – Depot, Cardiff

Literally the same day that The Flaming Lips canceled their Vienna concert, Balkanrock published an interview with Wayne Coyne. The comprehensive conversation covered much of the band’s history. Eventually, Coyne shared future album plans and commented on the current chemistry of The Flaming Lips.

“I’ve been working on a record here,” the singer revealed. “I have a studio at my house, but also a studio about three minutes away that a friend of ours had to move. Luckily, he moved his studio really close to where I live.”

“I work with [producer] Dave Fridmann, too. So, between all three of these and all the guys and me writing music, we have about 20 new songs,” Coyne continued. “We’ve dwindled it down to 13 that we’re going to put out.”

The Flaming Lips’ new album will tentatively be released later this year or early 2027

Coyne then added, “We’re just trying to work out all the logistics of how it’s going to come out. I think it’s going to come out on Jack White’s label [Third Man Records]. Maybe at the end of the year, but maybe at the beginning of next year. And Jack’s busy; he’s just got a record that came out.”

Finally, the beloved frontman said, “We’re all working together. I think it’s going to be the coolest thing ever! Us and Dave have had a lot of time to work on it, and it f***ing sounds insane!”