Iconic Opening Band on Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie Tour Abruptly Drops Off the Bill: ‘No Longer Workable’

If you were expecting to see industrial nu-metal band Orgy open for Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, you might have been out of luck. The platinum-selling act dropped off the “Freaks On Parade Tour” near the end of the run, due to unclarified issues.

“I want to let everyone know that Orgy has made the difficult decision to step away from the remaining dates of the RZ/MM tour,” Orgy frontman Jay Gordon wrote in a statement shared on . “Circumstances arose that made continuing no longer workable for us, and although I’m not able to discuss the details, this was not a decision we made lightly.”

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The 2026 Freaks On Parade Tour has ended

He added, “I’m grateful to everyone who supported us and came out to the shows. We have tremendous respect for all the bands, fans, musicians, and hardworking crews involved, and we look forward to sharing what’s next for Orgy very soon via new music and shows. See ya on the 26th!”

The trek ran for one full month, starting in West Palm Beach, FL on Aug. 20 and ending in Concord, CA on Sept. 20. It’s unclear how many dates Orgy missed.

Gordon’s reference to “the 26th” is regarding Orgy’s upcoming gig at Bone Daddyz Music Lounge in Costa Mesa on Sept. 26th. They’ll be headlining with support from LocJaw, Trup to the Morge, and Miswired. After that, the band will play the Fort Worth, Texas edition of Sick New World. Then they’ll head overseas for a United Kingdom tour this fall. See the full list of tour dates below.

October 24 | Sick New World Texas 2026 | Fort Worth, Texas*

October 27 | The Garage | Glasgow, Scotland #

October 28 | Digital | Newcastle, UK #

October 29 | Nighttrain | Bradford, UK #

October 30 | 02 Academy | Birmingham, UK**

October 31 | Alexandra Palace | London, UK**

November 3 | Phoenix | Exeter, UK

November 4 | The 1865 | Southampton, UK Headline show

November 5 | Waterfront | Norwich, UK Headline show

November 6 | Rock City | Nottingham, UK!

November 7 | The Ritz | Manchester, UK!

December 11 | The Whisky | West Hollywood, Calif.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images