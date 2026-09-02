Iconic Rock Star Becomes a Grandad for the First Time 46 Years After His Death

46 years after his tragic death, iconic rock star and Beatles legend John Lennon is officially a grandad.

Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, has announced that he and his longtime girlfriend, Charlotte Kemp Muhl, have welcomed their first child. The pair shared the news in an Instagram post, revealing that their little “Human Bean” is named Aurelius.

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In her own social media post, Muhl shared some pictures of the beautiful family and exclaimed, “We made a human!” She added, “Am convinced DNA is agentic alien quaternary code. The sleep deprivation only adds to the surrealism…Burping technique tips welcome.

She then shared, “Been playing him Aphex Twin and Stravinsky,” and quipped, “Meconium is crazy.”

Baby Aurelius is the first grandchild for both John Lennon and his widow, Yoko Ono

In response to Muhl’s post, she’s received a lot of support and positive comments from her followers. “What a beautiful mama!!” one person cheered. “Enjoy those precious midnight moments where it feels like you and your magical suckling one are the only beings awake on the whole planet.”

“You two have spent a lifetime, loving and protecting each other. This child has come from magic. Many blessings,” someone else added.

“The best news on the planet right now,” a third person offered. “Congratulations, Charlotte! You’re going to be the most incredible mum!”

Sean has been very transparent about the importance of his father’s legacy

While carrying on the Ono Lennon family name through his child is certainly a big deal, Sean has long been transparent about how important his parents’ legacy is to him. Speaking to CBS News in 2025, he said he knows the job of protecting their legacy “technically” falls to him.

He added, though, that “the world is also the custodian of his legacy, I would say. I’m just doing my best to help make sure that the younger generation doesn’t forget about The Beatles and John and Yoko. That’s how I look at it.”

Sean later added, “My parents gave me so much that I think it’s the least I can do to try and support their legacy in my lifetime. I feel like I just owe it to them. It’s a personal thing.”

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images