Iconic Singer and ‘American Idol’ Judge Cancels Multiple Concerts After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Iconic singer and American Idol judge Lionel Richie has canceled multiple concerts after undergoing heart surgery.

The beloved singer had previously postponed some shows on his 2026 headlining tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. It’s now been revealed that he was suffering from complications with atrial fibrillation, and that he’s undergone a procedure to correct the issue.

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“The doctor said everything went perfectly,” a rep for Richie told Billboard. “Lionel is doing great, but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.”

Lionel Richie has undergone a procedure to correct issues with atrial fibrillation

In June 2026, after kicking off a new arena tour, Lionel Richie began experiencing health issues. While performing his hit 80s tune “Dancin’ on the Ceiling” at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, the singer told the crowd he was feeling shaky.

“When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your a** down,” Richie said, then taking an unplanned intermission. He did not return to the stage and postponed the next two shows on his doctor’s orders to prioritize rest. He eventually returned to the tour.

Notably, the singer is scheduled for a six-show residency at Las Vegas’ Encore Theater at the Wynn starting Oct. 14. It’s unclear if these shows will be impacted by his recovery.

Atrial fibrillation can increase the risk of stroke or heart attack

According to the Mayo Clinic, “atrial fibrillation (AFib) is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm. An irregular heart rhythm is called an arrhythmia. AFib can lead to blood clots in the heart. The condition also increases the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related complications.”

The medical group adds, “During atrial fibrillation, the heart’s upper chambers, called the atria, beat chaotically and irregularly. They beat out of sync with the lower heart chambers, called the ventricles. AFib may cause a fast, pounding heartbeat, shortness of breath, or light-headedness. Some people don’t notice symptoms.”

Finally, Mayo Clinic experts explain: “Episodes of atrial fibrillation may come and go, or they may be constant. AFib itself usually isn’t life-threatening. But it’s a serious condition that needs proper treatment to prevent stroke. Treatment for AFib may include medicines, therapy to shock the heart back to a regular rhythm, and procedures to block faulty heart signals.”

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