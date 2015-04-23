Icons of Pugilism: Estevan Oriol’s Portraits of Boxing Legends

Estevan Oriol is an internationally recognised photographer who has helped define LA street culture since the early ’90s. You might know his images of custom, tattoo and street-culture, but his work is a mix of celebrities, artists, musicians, and fighters.

He got his start in the business after traveling as a tour manager for Cypress Hill, and although his early work focuses on music and lifestyle, he has had a lifelong interest in combat sports and has been photographing fighters since before the UFC was around.

We asked Estevan to go through his archives so we could feature some of his never-before-seen fight culture photographs. His first set featured American boxing standout Floyd Mayweather at the beginning of his career; the second was of Muay Thai kickboxing in its most important venue, Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The third instalment features portraits of the many boxing icons Estevan has shot throughout the years, including Evander Holyfield, Johnny Tapia, James Toney, Freddie Roach, Lennox Lewis, Antonio Margarito, and Julio Gonzalez.

Evander Holyfield training Pasadena California, 2009

Johnny Tapia during a training camp in Big Bear, California

World famous boxing trainer Freddie Roach at Wild Card Boxing, Los Angeles

James Toney at 360 Gym in Los Angeles, August 2009

Lennox Lewis vs. David Tua in Las Vegas, 2000

Shane Mosely vs. Oscar De La Hoya in Las Vegas, 2000

Julio Gonzalez at La Habra Boxing Club, 2005

Antonio Margarito in East LA, 2009

Originally published by Fightland