‘I’d Be Fighting The Police’: Bobby Shmurda Candidly Opens Up About Surviving at Rikers Island

Rikers Island is known to be one of the most brutal, scariest prisons in the U.S. Add to the fact that Bobby Shmurda is a celebrity, it was only worse. For him to spend time there during his 6 years in prison, it’s a miracle he’s free, on his feet today. Nowadays, he’s candidly sharing just how terrifying it can really get, time marked by drugs and violence.

Recently, Bobby spoke with Ian Bick on Locked In, where he opened up about his prison stint. One of his transfers, he spent at Rikers Island. “A lot of drugs. Lot of drugs, gang banging,” Bobby Shmurda recalls. He also recounts a large chunk of his time in IPC (Involuntary Protective Custody) and in “the box,” or solitary confinement.

Videos by VICE

Typically, no one would want to be in solitary confinement. It does awful things to the headspace, to be out of touch and out of sight with other people. It’s profoundly inhumane treatment at the end of the day. However, it’s actually where Bobby preferred to be, given his alternatives.

Bobby Shmurda Recounts How He Survived at Rikers Island

“The box had all the drugs, so I kept going to the box. I’d see all my co-d’s, I’d see all the Bloodies, everybody, all the gangbangers, and shit like that, everybody. I’d be in the box with them n****s, wilding and shit like that,” Shmurda says.

Additionally, Bobby Shmurda admits to fighting with officers just so he wouldn’t be forced to leave. “They’d be like, ‘Yo, you gotta leave.’ I’d be fighting the police: ‘Pack me up! I ain’t going nowhere!’”

Ultimately, this preference was because in solitary confinement, most of his time was easier to process. Days weren’t as long and he’d slip and fade away as he faced his time. “”M**********r wake up… you smoke a spliff in April, you wake up, it’s m*********ing August. Time flying!” Bobby Shmurda says.

At some point, they shuffle Bobby around other prisons after getting kicked out of Rikers. He goes everywhere from Westchester and Rockland. His restlessness grew when his access to drugs were inhibited. He was out of his bid by February 23rd, 2021, after he served 6 of his 7 year sentence.