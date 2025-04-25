id Software Reveals ‘Doom: The Dark Ages’ Game Length – It’s Double the Size of ‘Doom Eternal’

With only a month to go until release, id Software gave players a major update about the campaign length for Doom: The Dark Ages. The developer not only revealed many of the game’s new features but also detailed just how massive the first-person shooter is. Seriously, this game is going to be beefy!

‘Doom: The Dark Ages’ has a lot of levels

On April 25, id Software released the Cosmic Realm First Reveal trailer, which detailed a new world for players to explore in Doom: The Dark Ages. However, what immediately caught the interest of fans of the shooter was the accompanying PlayStation Blog post, where the developer also revealed just how big the game’s campaign is. According to id Software, Doom: The Dark Ages will have a staggering 22 levels for players to complete when the game launches on May 15.

“We think Doom: The Dark Ages is the best Doom game we’ve ever made (but that’ll be for you to decide). We gave this everything we had, left no feature unpolished: we have 22 levels of incredible FPS single-player combat; tons of gameplay innovations like the Shield Saw, flail, and new crazy guns; and an awesome roller coaster ride of an action story to carry you through to the finish.” Yeah, you read that right, 22 levels! That’s a lot of demon slaying.

The developer further explained that Doom: The Dark Ages will have “worlds to explore.” One of them is the new Cosmic Realm. Which id Software details as a “Lovecraftian realm” that is full of “secrets.” However, if you think the demons in the game looked creepy before? It appears that the Cosmic Realm will have some pretty distorted and twisted designs.

Bigger than ‘Eternal’?

Screenshot: iD Software

While it’s unclear just how many worlds will be in the game, id Software has revealed that the Cosmic Realm will be one of the first we encounter in Doom: The Dark Ages. However, the most interesting part of the level is a new weapon we’ll get called the Reaver Chainshot. The mace not only looks badass. But it also allows players to shoot out a charged shot for long-range melee attacks. Yeah, as someone who loves melee, I’m going to be spamming the hell out of this.

We now know how many levels are in Doom: The Dark Ages. But, we technically don’t know how long it will take to beat the campaign in terms of “hours.” However, we can make an educated guess. 2020’s Doom Eternal had approximately 13 levels in the main campaign and took around 15 hours to complete (without side quests). So, with Doom: The Dark Ages having 22 levels, it appears that it could easily be double the length. In theory, it could clock in as high as 30 hours. Of course, this is pure speculation. We don’t actually know how long the new levels in The Dark Ages are.

Still, Doom: The Dark Ages sounds like a massive game with a variety of levels to explore. I mean, id Software also seems confident, calling it a “premium single-player” campaign. They even claimed it was the “best DOOM game” they have ever made. Regardless, it appears that fans of the classic first-person shooter franchise are in for a massive treat. The developer has pulled out all the stops for this epic prequel.