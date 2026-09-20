Hideo Kojima Responds to Reports PHYSINT Is Not Coming to PS5

Hideo Kojima has addressed whether PHYSINT will still be released on PlayStation, and his answer may concern Sony fans. In a series of new interviews, Kojima explained why his upcoming spy thriller could potentially become an Xbox console exclusive.

Hideo Kojima’s PHYSINT Might Be an Xbox Exclusive

Screenshot: Kojima Productions, Xbox

Following the surprising split between Hideo Kojima and PlayStation in September, the Metal Gear creator has now participated in several interviews to discuss the situation. During one recent conversation, Kojima gave an answer that suggested PHYSINT might have a chance of not coming to PlayStation after all.

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When asked if the game would still be released on PS5, Kojima explained that the decision over whether PHYSINT gets a PlayStation release now rests with Microsoft. “I don’t know the answer to that—that would be a question for Xbox. But I don’t know for sure.”

This is a surprising development, as previous reports claimed that Kojima would not grant PlayStation exclusivity for either Death Stranding or PHYSINT, despite Sony funding both projects. Kojima then pointed to Xbox’s recent shift from releasing their games on all platforms, back to embracing exclusivity again as to the uncertainty of his answer.

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

It should be pointed out that Kojima did not confirm that PHYSINT will be an Xbox exclusive. He specifically said that the decision is now up to Microsoft. However, that is still a significant update, as it seems to imply that Xbox has control over which platforms the upcoming spy thriller can be released on. This would mark a major departure from Kojima Productions’ previous multiplatform approach with Sony.

Kojima Clarifies His Relationship With PlayStation

Screenshot: PlayStation, Kojima Productions

After the interviews were published, several outlets reported that Kojima Productions might be experiencing financial trouble. This was largely due to a quote in which Kojima said, “What am I going to do with my studio? Our studio could end up collapsing because we’ll run out of cash flow.”

However, the quote was taken out of context. The Death Stranding creator was describing the concerns he had after Sony initially canceled PHYSINT during a Zoom meeting, rather than revealing the studio’s current financial condition. Kojima Productions has since responded to the speculation with a statement on X:

“This was a serious situation for the studio with a range of potentially significant implications. While we recognise that the article may have caused alarm, we want to reassure you all, for the record: that the studio is in a healthy, profitable state, development for PHYSINT continues to move forward with XBOX, and our relationship with PlayStation remains strong.”

You may have seen a recent article that mentions KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, speculating on the reasons for the change in publishing partners for PHYSINT.



Normally, we would not comment on unsubstantiated speculation on the internet, but these aspersions around our relationship with… pic.twitter.com/UUjSbqziAF — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 20, 2026

Although there is now uncertainty surrounding a potential PlayStation release for PHYSINT, Kojima Productions has gone out of its way to clarify that the studio remains profitable and its relationship with Sony is still healthy.

For now, the game has not officially been announced as an Xbox exclusive, but Kojima’s comments suggest that its future on PS5 is no longer guaranteed. The