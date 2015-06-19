Adult Man with 29 Miley Cyrus Tattoos Suddenly Realizes He Does Not Want 29 Miley Cyrus Tattoos



You really gotta commit to a tattoo. If you want to pick a piece of flash off of the wall, or think that your favorite band’s logo would make for a really good tattoo, you might come to hate it a few months later. Now think about the commitment that comes with getting 29 Miley Cyrus tattoos. You have to know every episode of Hannah Montanna, every lyric ever, and you have to be willing to make your body look like a straight up timeline of all of Miley’s different fashion choices.

Well, one man really did become a human canvas of Miley art, and now he’s feeling really shitty about it. 42 year old grown-ass man Carl McCoid is the owner of 29 Miley Cyrus tattoos, and has now decided to get them all removed due to Miley calling them all “ugly” and “creepy.” Miley was so creeped out by McCoid that she went so far as to block him on Twitter to keep away his constant tweets and attention. I guess it’s really hard to blame her. Sure, celebrities have way more privlege than most of us can even dream of, and they’re pretty much set for life, but when it comes down to it everything about them is scrutinized relentlessly, and they attract stalkers like flies.



According to the Daily Mail, McCoid said “Right now I have 29 tattoos done and have spent £2,800. I never thought I would regret it. I’m only regretting them now, I never thought about it too much, but they have had a psychological affect on me.” The tattoos began when he was coming off a divorce with his wife, and steadily rose to 29. Now that Miley has called them ugly, he hopes to find a girlfriend in the process.

If you’d like to check out his tattoos, you can go ahead and follow him on Instagram. His handle? Well, @mileycyrustattoos, of course.