Idiots Plan to Turn Pistorius’ Former Home Into “Party House”

The new tenants of the Pretoria home where Oscar Pistorius shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentines Day 2013 say they want to turn it into a “party house”, and have given South African TV channel Netwerk24 a tour of the property.

This is so many things, and all of them bad. It’s weird, tasteless, stupid, cringeowrthy, crass, pointless…

Videos by VICE

The two men – who are business partners, though what they do is hard to picture – are Peter Scott and Kagiso Mokoape. Wandering around the house drinking beer, the two talk up the party potential of their hew home. Scott promises to “decorate the house in honour of what happened here.” I mean, what?!

“Every weekend it’s going to go down here,” adds Mokoape, who possesses as much taste and decorum as his friend.

Scott also questions whether Pistorius’ defense – that the ‘Blade Runner’ believed burglars had broken into the house – is true, pointing to a small window that would be “the hardest place to get in the house” and laughing.

Later the pair head for the bathroom where the killing took place, and continue to joke about the plausibility of Pistorius’ defense. Mokoape says “no way, not a chance,” that it could have been burglars.

“It’s already two years, it’s not too soon,” says Scott, who has presumably not had a family member or friend killed in an internationally famous case. Mokoape adds that he “feels bad for Reeva’s parents”.

Last year, Pistorius was convicted of manslaughter and cleared of murder, though an appeal against his acquittal will be heard next month. In the meantime, Pistorius could soon be released to house arrest.