The President of Chad Has Died After Visiting Frontline Troops, the Army Says

The president of Chad, Idriss Déby, has died from wounds sustained while visiting frontline troops battling Libya-based rebel groups, the army has said.

Déby had served as president of the north-central African nation for 31 years. The 68-year-old had only recently won re-election to a sixth term earlier this month.

Chad’s borders have been shut and an evening curfew has been imposed between 6PM and 5AM by a new military council, which will be led by Déby’s son, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno. The military council has announced that it will govern Chad for at least 18 months.

The US Embassy in Chad has advised US citizens to leave the country if they can.

“Due to the reported death of the Chadian president and potential unrest U.S. government employees are sheltering in place,” a statement on twitter read. “U.S. citizens able to leave should do so by commercial airline. We do not anticipate any non-commercial evacuation flights.”

