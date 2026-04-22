If Black Flag Resynced Is A Hit, Which Assassin’s Creed Should Ubisoft Remake Next?

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag: Resynced will be fully revealed by Ubisoft tomorrow, but new rumors already have the community speculating about what remake the studio might tackle next.

Ubisoft’s Next Remake After Black Flag Resynced

Screenshot: Ubisoft

In addition to all of the Black Flag Resynced-related rumors and leaks that have come to light over the last few days, there has also been a bit of interesting reporting about what sort of direction Ubisoft may be heading after the Black Flag Resynced launch.

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A report from Insider Gaming suggests that Ubisoft is already beginning early development on at least one additional Assassin’s Creed remake. The report also indicates that future remakes could enter development, depending on how well Black Flag Resynced performs.

The report does not include any hints about which Assassin’s Creed project is currently in development and Ubisoft has yet to confirm these rumors, but it is interesting to think about the top candidates for another full remake.

Assassin’s Creed 1

Screenshot: Ubisoft

The original Assassin’s Creed released all the way back in 2007 on the PS3 and Xbox 360 and the game that started it all is well overdue for a full remake. Assassin’s Creed 2 is really where the franchise hit its stride and became a phenomenon, but restarting the series from the beginning on modern consoles with a remake built in a modern engine would be thrilling for both younger gamers who missed this era and for nostalgic gamers who would love to revisit Desmond’s first story.

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Although it’s definitely a more controversial choice, there are many fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise that would love to see Unity get a do-over with a full remake. Unity was pretty poorly received by both critics and fans and ultimately led to a major change in the design direction for the franchise going forward. It would be very interesting to see what the team would do today if they had a chance to revisit Unity’s setting and story with the benefit of knowing which parts worked well and which parts caused too much friction for players.

The Ezio Trilogy

Screenshot: Ubisoft

The existence of the Ezio Collection makes these remakes feel highly unlikely, but their story is so iconic that it’s hard not to imagine how great they might look remade for current and next-gen consoles. The Ezio Collection released in 2016, which means it’s already been a full decade since the 2009, 2010, and 2011 installments in the franchise were remastered.

Given the recent layoffs, delays, and cancellations at Ubisoft, it seems very unlikely that the company will announce whatever the next remake project is too far in advance. Hopefully tomorrow’s event does provide a lot more details about Black Flag Resynced and give fans of the franchise something to look forward to in the near future.

Be sure to check back tomorrow for the full Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced worldwide debut.