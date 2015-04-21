If Megan Fox Was the ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’

Had Austria’s Emperor Franz Joseph I the soft yet sturdy features of Ryan Gosling—rather than the massive moustache—how differently might he be remembered? Similarly, would Michael Jackson be the King of Pop art if he was born with the painting talents of 18th century French artist Pierre-Narcisse Guérin? We’ll never know these answers, but at least in the classical art / celebrity mashups of French graphic artist Bénédicte Lacroix, we can imagine what the resulting art history might look like.

On his Voyages dans les temps Tumblr, Lacroix deftly inserts contemporary icons into iconic artworks. Seen here, Miley Cyrus brings her signature grills to 19th century Spain in Henri-Guillaume Schlesinger’s A Spanish Beauty, while classic sadboy van Gogh cheers up with Leonardo DiCaprio’s mischievous grin. According to PAPER Magazine, Lacroix works as a photo retoucher, so it makes perfect sense that these ahistorical photo manipulations are as seamless as they are. Whether or not history itself would have been as pristine as the portraits look, however… You be the judge.

Ryan Gosling as an unknown artist’s portrait of Emperor Franz Joseph I, via

Miley Cyrus as Henri-Guillaume Schlesinger’s A Spanish Beauty, via

Johnny Depp as Jean-Léon Gerome’s Pelt Merchant of Cairo, via

Lana Del Rey in William Adolphe Bouguereau’s At the Seaside, via

Michael Jackson in Robert Lefèvre’s Portrait of the Painter Pierre-Narcisse Guérin, via

Jennifer Lopez as Franz Xaver Winterhlater’s Empress Elisabeth in a ball gown with diamond star ornaments in her hair, via

Leonardo DiCaprio as Vincent van Gogh’s Self-Portrait, via

Emma Watson in Albert Lynch’s The White Ribbon, via

Jim Parsons as Adélaïde Labille-Guiard’s Joachim Lebreton, via

Check out more of Lacroix’s celebrity replacements on Voyages dans les temps.

