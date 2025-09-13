If Mosquitos Love You, This Might Be Why

At a music festival in the Netherlands, researchers recently invited 500 people to shove their arms into boxes filled with mosquitoes. It sounds like an awful dare, but it was a study.

The team from Radboud University Nijmegen set up a field lab at Lowlands Festival to investigate why some people get bitten more than others. Inside each box, a mesh divider lets scent molecules pass through but keeps skin out of reach. The mosquitoes could land, but not bite. Cameras recorded where they liked to linger.

After each session, researchers compared mosquito interest with the participant’s habits and behavior. One pattern really caught their attention. People who drank beer attracted more mosquitoes. Drinkers were 1.35 times more likely to get landed on than those who didn’t. That’s a noticeable jump, even in a crowd soaked in sweat and sunscreen.

Those who had slept with someone the night before also saw more insect traffic. So did people who skipped sunscreen or hadn’t showered. The researchers described the trend with a single line: “They simply have a taste for the hedonists among us.”

Lead researcher Felix Hol later explained that alcohol isn’t the direct attractant. What draws mosquitoes in is how drinking changes someone’s scent, temperature, and movement. At a packed music festival, those shifts are everywhere. “People who have been drinking alcohol also behave differently,” he told Dutch radio.

Previous studies support this. You can be half a football field away and still end up on a mosquito’s radar. Studies show they can pick up on human odor from more than 300 feet. Some of that comes down to genetics, but how you live your life plays a role, too. What you eat, drink, and even wear can change how appealing you smell.

The festival setting limits how broadly the findings apply. Most participants were young and physically active, and the sample didn’t include people from a wide age or health range. But the pattern matches what bug experts have been saying for years. Mosquitoes are picky eaters.

You can try to outsmart them with repellents, fans, or long sleeves. But if you’ve been drinking, sweating, or getting lucky, your odds don’t look great. You may smell like someone worth a little nibble.