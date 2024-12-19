If the ‘Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion’ Remake Rumors Are True, I’ll Lose My Damn Mind

My partner laughs at me every time I show her a clip of The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion and it’s the goofiest interaction ever. Though it’s funny, she also understands why I have such an affinity for Oblivion! It was my introduction to RPGs of that scale and ambition. I poured hundreds of hours into that game. To this day, I don’t think anything I’ve ever played comes close to the time I invested in Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion. So, when reliable insider, eXtas1s, said an Oblivion remake was around the corner? I lost it.

Reportedly, the Elder Scrolls remake is set to be revealed during a January Xbox Direct showcase. This roughly falls in line with other mutterings of an Oblivion remake. Now, as always, we take these with a grain of salt. But — but. I want this remake so badly. Oh, I can’t begin to tell y’all the love I have in my heart for that silly-ass game.

Videos by VICE

I know everyone loves Morrowind and Skyrim. But, for me, The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion was the basis of everything I’d grow to love about RPGs (or learn to be annoyed by). I’ll never forget leaving those sewers and the blinding light hitting my character in full force. When the world finally came into view, you know what the game tells you? “Go forth and explore.” You aren’t dropped off near the main questline, and you aren’t pushed to go where the game wants you to. It’s you and whatever the hell you want to do!

Screenshot: Bethesda Softworks

‘the elder scrolls 4 oblivion’ was my gateway into western RPGs

Back then, it was Fallout 3 and Oblivion. My ride-or-die RPG experiences for quite some time! Oblivion is the only Elder Scrolls game I adore with the fullness of my being. I tried with Skyrim — I really did. But Skyrim lacked a certain oomph that Oblivion had effortlessly. But, that’s really a testament to Oblivion‘s strengths!

Honestly, while I desperately want that remake? Now, I can’t help but wonder if Bethesda would “clean it up” too much. A large part of why Oblivion works is that it’s so earnest in how cheesy it is. Some of the dialogue is stiff, you can hear voice actors actively repeating a line read, and the game, generally, wasn’t afraid of that delicate balance between serious and silly! Bethesda, if you’re going to do this? Please retain the game’s spirit. Because that’s the best part of the whole experience!