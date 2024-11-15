If These Leaks Are to Be Believed, Prepare for Dailies and a Battle Pass in ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has the opportunity to be a turning point for Ubisoft, but a recent leak of the upcoming Animus Hub may have put our free time in danger. I was cautiously optimistic for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed entry, but now? I’m a little more hesitant to jump in. Get ready for dailies and a battle pass in AC: Shadows, if you’re still planning on getting it.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Get Ready to Grind out Your Next Single-Player Game in ‘assassin’s creed shadows’

According to a post on r/GamingLeaksandRumors, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will feature daily quests for XP and a full-on battle pass. You’re reading that right: a battle pass in a single-player game. Cosmetics, alongside a variety of other items, will be available to earn by completing tasks and earning Isu Coins. There will also be… collaborations with brands like Visa, Bathing Ape, and more. What in the hell is Assassin’s Creed Shadows about, even?

After being told that Assassin’s Creed Shadows wasn’t going to be like their other games, is this what Ubisoft meant? It’s going to be even more of a time sucker than Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla? This just feels like another step backward for the franchise, rather than an exciting step forward. While I would love to explore a Ubisoft-crafted Japan, another live-service game isn’t on my radar. Visually, these games are always stunning, but I fear that the days of their best work are far behind them.

The premise of the Animus Hub is to bring all of the Assassin’s Creed titles together, much like Call of Duty has done in the past. Does that mean these Battle Pass items will carry over to other games? Seeing as Ubisoft wants at least another 10 AC projects over the next five years, we’ll need to watch and wait.

in conclusion

However, as much as people love to jump on the Ubisoft Hate bandwagon, the fact that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla brought in over a billion dollars proves that Ubisoft knows what they’re doing. We can complain about things like this happening all the time, but there’s still a dedicated group of people who love what these games have to offer. It feels bad seeing a Battle Pass make its way into a single-player game like this, but really? It’s likely going to be a great way to retain players long after the game has been released.