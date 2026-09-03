If This Award-Winning R&B Star Had Their Way, Drake Would Be Gay

Drake is not gay. At least, not that he’s ever confessed to. But if award-winning R&B star Tinashe had her way, he would be.

The singer was a guest on the Instagram-based show Gaydar, where guest host Cherry Jaymes posed a very direct question: “What straight artist do you wish was gay?”

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“Drake,” Tinashe replied. “Come on, Drake!”

Drake has never claimed to be gay. He did, however, once sing: “Feel like I’m bi ‘cuz you’re one of the guys, girl,” in the 2023 song “Members Only“, featuring PartyNextDoor.

Tinashe has a new album on the way, titled ‘Popstar’

The new clip comes weeks before Tinashe releases her eighth full-length studio album, Popstar. It’s the follow-up to her 2024 record, Quantum Baby.

Between the two albums, in 2025, Tinashe spoke with Clash music magazine about her career, revealing that she doesn’t often set “new goals” for herself. “I don’t make too many new goals around a new year,” she said.

Tinashe continued, “I’m always keeping the same goals in mind whilst re-strategizing on aspects of my music and career. This year I’m not doing anything new per se, but I’m wanting to continue to grow, experiment, travel, and also allow things to play out naturally.”

During the conversation, Tinashe also weighed in on the notion that trading major label life for the “autonomy” of making independent music is the best way to tap into one’s deepest creativity. “Mostly, yes. But I say it with caution,” she said.

Tinashe warned against major label “gatekeeping”

“There’s still a lot of gatekeeping with big labels,” Tinashe explained. “And operating in those spaces is harder as an independent musician. Funding yourself and your team is always a challenge.

She added, “But at the end of the day, having the freedom to create the music you want to create, and fully express yourself without having to mold yourself into someone’s version of you, hopefully sets you up for a career that will last. It’s a smart way to go about the entertainment industry, but it isn’t easy. You really have to be all in.”

Popstar will be available to own or stream on September 25, 2026.

Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images