If This Confused Mom’s Concert Review Won’t Convince You to See My Chemical Romance Live, Then What Will?

By now, we all know the joke about the dad taking his teenage daughter to see One Direction and standing clueless in the audience. At the end of the day, there’s probably not much he took away from that experience. But on the other side of that coin, there’s the confused mom taking her daughter to see My Chemical Romance. And according to that mom’s social media review, she came to some interesting conclusions.

A woman named Binny posted her review of the My Chemical Romance show at Wembley Stadium, which she said she took her 13-year-old daughter to see. In the caption, she wrote, “POV: A 40-year-old woman who went to a My Chemical Romance concert expecting Barry Manilow levels of audience interaction… and got absolute glorious chaos instead.”

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Generally, her confusion and concern seem good-natured, and it’s worth watching her entire video for her genuinely humorous observations. Often, it can be hit-or-miss for a My Chemical Romance live show, like the guy who posted a conspiracy theory that Gerard Way was possessed by a demon. You know, the normal stuff.

But Binny went into the Black Parade experience with no prior knowledge of the band or the tour narrative. She said she vaguely knew about Gerard Way due to “his name [being] mentioned a lot in my house because my kid’s obsessed with him.” But other than that, she was flying blind. Honestly, mad respect for Binny.

My Chemical Romance Mom Leaves Concert Confused, Concerned, and Totally Engaged

Going through her concert experience, Binny explained that the most recent concerts she went to were the likes of Barry Manilow and Lewis Capaldi. That’s her usual fare, where the band comes out, plays their songs, and maybe tells a story or two. A My Chemical Romance show is like a cursed evil circus in comparison.

But Binny seemed to take it all in stride, if not with some concern. She said when Gerard Way came out on stage, she thought that he “didn’t look very well,” noting that his eyes looked a bit “sunken in” and shadowy. But as she looked at the crowd and at her daughter, they all seemed to have red and brown shadows under their eyes. Likely done with makeup to look sunken in.

“So I don’t know if he is ill now,” Binny concluded, still sounding a bit confused.

Later, the audience participation seemed to interest her at first. Until it turned out they were deciding the outcome of a public execution. At least this one wasn’t obviously rigged, like the one I went to in September 2025. At least here, they were given the illusion of choice; our cards said YEA on both sides. The execution is rigged anyway, but still, it’s the little things.

There was something in particular that seemed to really grab Binny’s attention.

“What I do know,” she said, “is that there’s a man in the band called Mikey Way and he’s very, very attractive and I personally would have liked to see more of him.” Specifically, she declared, “Less executions and more Mikey Way.”

‘Barry Manilow Would Never’

Really, this is a pretty good endorsement of the current My Chemical Romance tour. It’s also a great primer for uninitiated parents taking this new generation of emo teens to see the show. Binny’s review says, Here’s what’s going to happen, it might seem weird, and you probably won’t get it, but it’s engaging all the same. When closing out her video, that’s almost exactly what she said.

“Overall, I’ve never been so confused, concerned, and engaged all at the same time,” she explained. “I mean, 10 out of 10, I would absolutely go again. But I think I would just have to find out what the hell is going on first.”

A more genuine sentiment has never been spoken. And Binny, if you’re reading, here are some words of encouragement from a day-one My Chemical Romance fan: I’ve never truly known what they’ve been up to. But that’s all part of the charm and frustration of this band anyway.